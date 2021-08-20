San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo reported that after the emergency that arose on the sister island of Haiti as a result of the earthquake last Saturday, Aug. 14, he has made available to the Government of Puerto Rico and other organizations interested in collaborating with the efforts, facilities of the Municipality to assist as a collection center.
The initiative, called "Together for Haiti," will be enabling the facilities of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium to establish a collection center which will receive basic necessities for a period of 2 weeks, from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Items will be collected from Monday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 5.
The Municipality will provide 15 employees to receive supplies, classify articles, package the donations, assembly pallets, seal plastic, and assembly wagons.
The mayor urged all Puerto Ricans to cooperate with the initiative and also recommended bringing personal hygiene items, antiseptic skin cream and/or ointments, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, first-aid kits, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen. Other items include canned and non-perishable foods, tents (with or without poles), cots, sleeping bags, blankets, and new sheets.
"Puerto Ricans are characterized by being empathetic and detached in the face of the needs of others. Once again, we face a humanitarian crisis and I am completely sure that as brothers, we will extend a helping hand to those who need us today," Romero stated.
In addition to the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, the government of Puerto Rico is collecting donations at the Navy Frontier dock in Puerta de Tierra, San Juan, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. Apart from the aforementioned items, this center encourages donating clothing and shoes.
Likewise, donations may also be delivered to the Senate Office of Protocol and Activities. Those interested in donating at this center can contact the office by calling (787) 724-2030, ext. 4015.
A Country in Need
Haiti, the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, just over a decade since the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed between 100,000 and 220,000 residents. According to the United Nations, the death toll from this last seism is nearly 2,000, while more than 9,900 were reported injured by Aug. 18.
#Haiti earthquake: The death toll has surged to nearly 2,000, with over 9,900 reported injured. At least 500,000 people are in need of emergency assistance in the affected areas. Despite challenges, humanitarian convoys are scheduled to deliver assistance to people in need.— UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) August 18, 2021
"UNICEF estimates that some 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been affected by the earthquake and about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, health care and nutrition," the UN wrote. "The UN agency estimates that it will need $15 million to respond to the most urgent needs of at least 385,000 people, including 167,000 children under the age of five for a period of eight weeks."
Apart from opening collection centers to assist the neighboring country, Puerto Rico sent a group of 12 doctors and medical personnel last Wednesday. Moreover, the island's National Guard sent soldiers to assist in the emergency response.
"We are prepared to fulfill our humanitarian responsibility towards our Caribbean brothers in their time of need. Twenty citizen-soldiers specialists in aviation will be mobilizing to Haiti to assist and carry out search and rescue operations, medical transport, and aerial reconnaissance and evaluation of the damage caused by the earthquake," said the Adjutant General of the National Guard of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes.
