American Airlines announced the arrival of the Boeing 787-8 and 777-2 wide-body aircraft to new markets in Latin America and the Caribbean during the peak season.
The Boeing 787-8 will be flying between Miami and Panama City (PTY), Guayaquil (GYE), Lima (LIM), Port-au-Prince (PAP) and San Salvador (SAL), while the Boeing 777-2 will be flying between Miami and Bogotá (BOG) and San Juan (SJU). These aircraft will be flying to these select markets until March.
"As we continue to introduce wide-body aircraft to more destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, we strengthen our commitment and leadership in the region," said Christine Valls, American Airline's general director of Sales for the Caribbean, Latin America and Florida. "These aircraft, with the latest innovations in aviation, offer greater comfort for our customers, greater flight efficiency and cargo capacity, and a first-class travel experience."
The Boeing 787-8 and 777-2 aircraft offer fully reclining, direct aisle access seats in business class, as well as integrated seat entertainment, USB and power ports, and international Wi-Fi.
In the Boeing 787-8, passengers will enjoy 20 fully reclining seats in business class, 28 seats in premium economy and 186 seats in the main cabin. The Boeing 777-2 offers 37 seats in business class and 236 in the main cabin.
As American Airlines has been resuming operations around the world, the company has continued to strengthen its commitment to cleanliness through new measures regarding the well-being and safety of customers and team members.
This includes its policy requiring mandatory mask use throughout the trip for customers over the age of two, a contactless check-in experience, the use of Plexiglas barriers, and an increased frequency of cleaning at the airport and on the aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.