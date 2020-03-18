Governor Wanda Vázquez announced the temporary exemption of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) on necessity items to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) or for its treatment until April 30.
The governor acknowledged that the restrictions imposed by Executive Order 2020-023 implemented last Sunday, which enact an island-wide lockdown and curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., will take a toll on residents' pockets. With some exceptions, many businesses must remain closed until March 30, or until further notice.
In an attempt to counter the potentially disastrous financial effects of that executive order, Vázquez said that the Order of the Department of Consumer Affairs 2020-005 was issued with the purpose of freezing the prices of those products required by citizens to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or mitigate its effects.
Moreover, Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea approved Administrative Determination 20-07, which exempts necessity items from the state and municipal sales tax acquired by every person located in Puerto Rico from 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 and until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
"Business owners who sell these items will report these sales in their Monthly Sales and Use Tax Return (Form SC 2915), on the line 'Sale of Exempt Tangible Personal Property' of said form," Parés Alicea said.
Parés Alicea indicated that this will give space to the retailers so that they can make the corresponding adjustments in the programming of their systems and replenish their inventory with the items included in this determination.
The necessity items that will be exempt from the payment of the state and municipal IVU will be those included in the Order of DACO 2020-005, which are:
• Hand sanitizers
• Personal hygiene products, such as soap, shampoo, and wet wipes (tales como jabón
• Tissue paper
• Masks
• Isopropyl alcohol
• Disinfectants and antiseptics
• Disinfection and / or household cleaning items, such as soaps, detergents, chlorine, and disinfectants)
• Vinyl gloves
• Pain relievers and medications with acetaminophen or ibuprofen (tablets, suppositories, or liquids)
• Anti-cough medications, including antihistamines
“We urge all business owners to uphold the provisions of this administrative determination. In the event that someone, by act or omission, charges a consumer the IVU in the sale of the items that have been determined, they will be obliged to immediately refund the amount of Sales Tax charged to the consumer," the Treasury secretary said.
For more information related to the provisions of DA 20-07, send a message through a SURI account. More information is also accessible it through the Treasury Department's website, www.hacienda.pr.gov, on the 'Publications' section.
