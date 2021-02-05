San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero has signed an executive order against noise pollution in the capital city, which is primarily directed at vehicles that are being driven with high-volume speakers.
"Healthy coexistence, tranquility and citizens' peace are necessary elements of the Capital City of Puerto Rico... that results in a better quality of life for our residents," states the executive order.
As part of the initiative, San Juan Municipal Police are ordered to reinforce compliance with various city laws, such as instances of disturbing the peace with excessively loud speakers, engine acceleration noises and the use of illegal sirens and alarm bells. Police can fine individuals and establishments that violate noise pollution laws.
