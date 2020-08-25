Faced with inaction from the Municipality of Rincón and its mayor, from the Department of Natural Resources (DRNA), the Office of Permit Management (OGPE), the House of Representatives and the Puerto Rico Planning Board, neighbors of the Vista Azul neighborhood have decided to seek legal representation and sue the developers of the proposed Rincón Bluewater Hotel & Casino for illegal fill deposit in a flood zone (AE zone) and a wetland.
This urgent legal action was taken by Vista Azul neighbors in the face of the latent threat of damage to life and property that could be caused by the increase in flood risks resulting from the illegal deposit of fill material in the basin of the Quebrada Ensenada that adjoins the urbanization.
During the month of August 2018, the defendants illegally filled a wetland with an estimated 5,000-10,000 cubic meters of fill, increasing the ground level by 8-10 feet, in violation of state and federal laws.
At the state level, the deposit of fill material in a flood zone is governed by the Puerto Rico Planning Board Regulation #13 and the DRNA Wetlands Act. At the federal level, Clean Water Act violations were detected and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed several administrative orders against the developers (Order CWA-02-2019-3101).
However, two years later, the illegal fill material remains on the premises. Community members submitted several complaints to the DRNA (complaint #Q-AGUM-004-19), however, DRNA has not acted despite having an expert report by one of its internal wetland experts confirming the illegal filling of a wetland. Despite these violations and the area's sensitive ecological resources, and despite the complaints of the Rincón community, OGPE has not required that the developers complete an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Rincón Bluewater LLC proposes to build a hotel and casino in the municipality of Rincón in an ecologically sensitive area, very close to the Tres Palmas Marine Reserve. Rincón Bluewater LLC obtained a $15 million tax exemption decree from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) in October 2017.
Alas, the community of Rincón was not consulted about this massive development that would completely change the environment of the area. Rincon’s tourism scene is generally regarded as low-impact and environmentally conscious, so the community argues against this type of tourism development in the coastal municipality.
During the recent rains caused by Tropical Storm Isaías, several properties surrounding the filled wetland suffered flood levels that had never been witnessed, not even during Hurricanes María and Georges. Neighbors of the area repeatedly asked the Mayor of Rincón Carlos López to intervene in the case, however, their claims were ignored.
In addition, community members asked the P.R. House of Representatives to investigate the process through which Rincón Bluewater LLC obtained tax credits from the Tourism Company, to investigate the violation of both federal and state environmental laws, and how permits and endorsements related to this controversial project were requested, but the community's requests were reportedly not met.
The plaintiffs' legal representative, Mr. Miguel Sarriera, Esq., stated, "as a consequence of climate change we are seeing more severe floods than in the past, more frequent and in places where they had never happened. With this new reality it is more important than ever to prevent illegal activities that aggravate this problem. The illegal deposit if fill material in flood zones, especially in the highly regulated AE zone, is a gross violation of state and federal regulations."
In their legal remedy, the plaintiffs claim the removal of the totality of the illegal fill material, the restoration of the affected wetland, and reimbursement of legal costs, among others.
(0) comments
