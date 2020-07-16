Rincón Mayor Carlos López Bonilla signed an executive order that reestablishes the curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in his coastal municipality, while also closing off beaches and water areas to the public in light of increased coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
"Health authorities and our case tracing system reveal a rise in positive cases to the virus in past weeks," the executive order states. The document indicates that the rebound occurs despite being proactive in asking citizens to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures.
The new curfew is effective starting today, Thursday, until Sunday, July 26.
Those who may transit outside these hours are: workers with employer authorization, people identified as employees of public or private security agencies—at state or federal level—health professionals, and personnel who work in hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceuticals, bioscience facilities, or health centers.
Moreover, the mayor announced that the municipal spa (balneario), all beaches, and the boat ramp located in the jurisdictional terms of Rincón will be closed to the public until the established date.
Starting today, all businesses in the municipality may only operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., with limited guest capacity. "Customers will be allowed to enter shops and facilities in an occupation of 50 percent of its maximum capacity. And they must comply with the COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan," the order reads
Throughout the document, the mayor also orders Municipal Police to take the necessary measures to ensure compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.