Francisco Parés Alicea, secretary of the P.R. Department of Treasury, informed that the $1,200-incentive for people who are not obliged to file tax returns and who were not claimed as dependents will be disbursed by late May.
"The implementation of the distribution plan for the Economic Impact Payment will be carried out in three phases. The third, which is projected to begin at the end of May, includes Social Security, SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), pensioners, veterans, college students, and other beneficiaries who are not required to pay contributions as established by law and were not claimed as dependents," he explained.
Parés Alicea maintained that for the disbursement of the incentive to Social Security beneficiaries, he is holding conversations with the U.S. Internal Revenue Services (IRS) and the Social Security Administration to receive the data and facilitate the deposit, according to written statements sent to El Nuevo Día.
"The goal is to obtain information from that group and disburse the payments without any management on the part of these citizens. We will exhaust all resources to simplify the process for this population. However, so far they will also have to submit the information through the link that will be enabled for this phase," the secretary said.
