The second day of the agenda of the delegation headed by the delegate of President Donald J. Trump for Puerto Rico together with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón, remained focused on seeking to revitalize the island's southern economy with inspections and meetings in the Port of Ponce, agricultural farm and power generation plants.
"Today, we advance the causes of economic development for Puerto Rico with the delegation of the White House. The combination of availability of infrastructure and development of the Port of Ponce for logistics, transportation, value added areas in combination with the existing Free Zone will allow us to expand the transit of products and merchandise at Ponce docks once repairs and new construction They can connect with Ponce airport, the agricultural industry represented today in the banana sector, the pharmaceutical and energy sector in the south," González said.
She added, "today's visits show that spectrum of opportunity. Visits to the South Coast, Ecoelectrica, the Santa Isabel windmill farm and the AES Solid Fuel power plant give us the new energy reality of the island as well as the status of the newly reconstruction of this vital element of reliability. for the energy sustainability of the industry."
Rear Admiral Peter Brown affirmed that the Trump administration is committed toward rebuilding Puerto Rico, noting that farms, energy facilities, and families affected by natural disasters and the COVID-19 crisis are moving toward a more resilient and sustainable future.
In the Port of Ponce, Mayor María “Mayita” Meléndez presented her work plan for the development of the port, tying it to the advantage of having an international airport nearby and thanks to the flexibility of the air cargo rules, which promoted the Commissioner, to be more active in cargo traffic, in addition to passenger traffic.
The mayor stressed the need for funds and investments to carry out the plans and the benefits for the southern economy, both in areas such as manufacturing and tourism. As part of the meeting, FEMA announced the approval of 10 of 17 reconstruction projects within the port facilities, which will allow the Ponce Port Authority to begin contracting for the design and planning of the work.
González was also joined by P.R. House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez and Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy. Meanwhile, the White House delegation is led by the assistant to the President of the United States for the reconstruction of the island, Rear Admiral Peter Brown; EPA Region 2 Administrator Pete López; Juan Caro, White House Public Policy Advisor, FEMA and Department of Energy staff. Also present were PRFAA, COR3, Emergency Management meetings and the district representative José Alberto Banchs.
The delegation arrived at the Rico Banana farm in Guayanilla, which is an example of the resilience of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who were hit by Hurricane Maria, earthquakes, and the pandemic; Today they have a production of 200 thousand boxes of bananas per year, all for sale in Puerto Rico.
They were joined by staff from the USDA Rural Development and district representative Víctor Torres.
Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordan thanked the resident commissioner for working together to advance the Corps of Engineers with the Del Río Guayanilla canalization, a project that both the commissioner and the mayor have promoted since 2017.
The onslaught of Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes in the south have impacted the economic development plans of Puerto Rico and the southern zone. Energy is one of the most important assets in the south with Ecoelectrica and the Costa Sur plant.
Yesterday, the delegation had a round table with the executive director of the Electric Power Authorit (Prepa), José Ortiz, who explained the contingency plans to face emergencies and restore service. They visited the central warehouse, PREPA has 26 equipment and supply warehouses throughout the island and toured the Palo Seco Central. Today they visited Costa Sur, the Ecoelectrica and in the afternoon the Santa Isabel wind farm and the AES Solid Fuel power plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.