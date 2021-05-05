An ongoing project to revitalize the Río Puerto Nuevo Basin in San Juan does not take into account social and environmental issues needed to solve the problem of flooding in adjacent communities, warned Edmundo Colón Izquierdo, a landscape architect.

In a virtual chat organized by the Association of Architects and Landscape Architects of Puerto Rico (CAAPPR by its Spanish initials), Colón denounced what he deemed to be “gaps” in the restoration project, which could result in detrimental effects on San Juan residents, as well as the natural landscape.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is currently in the process of addressing damages to the basin sustained by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, with its entire funding allocated through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The basin itself drains 24 square miles, 75 percent of which is highly developed with a population of 250,000 people, the entity disclosed.

“Rapid upstream runoff, inadequate channel capacity, constriction at bridges, and elimination of the floodplain by urbanization cause severe flooding to 7,500 residents, and 700 commercial and public structures valued at over $3 billion. The project includes six discrete project segments that will be constructed through separate contracts between now and 2032,” the project reads.

Colón affirmed that this government initiative, known as the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Damage Reduction Project, intends to eliminate surrounding vegetation and add cement canals, leading to higher city temperatures while destroying the natural habitat.

“Pipelines like these can create a false sense of security among the communities around them. High-speed canals that ‘clean themselves,’ as well as reduced vegetation cover, have the potential to move more sediment and pollutants, plus carry higher temperature waters to the San Juan Bay Estuary, which could negatively affect it,” he explained.

He added that “we are not very clear if [the USACE] considered the vulnerability due to climate change, the effects of heat. We know that it has irreversible ecological impacts, we understand that it will create more pollution than it will help to solve, that there are environmental justice issues and water justice issues, and we know there are going to be maintenance issues. The basis of the canal design is unclear.”

His counteroffer to the project contemplates a hybrid model of gray (cement) and green (plants) infrastructures, the development of a recreational area that can also serve as “social infrastructure,” and the integration of other services apart from flood damage control.

Issues and Solutions

In the report, Colón outlined eight key issues that need to be taken into consideration to respond efficiently and responsibly: maintenance, flooding, irreversible ecological impact, contamination, heat in urban spaces, vulnerability to climate change, environmental justice and water justice.

Some solutions to address these concerns include supporting ecotourism industries along the river; providing maintenance based on natural processes; preserving and strengthening corridors between ecological patches; adding shade infrastructures; minimizing the cutting down of shade trees; implementing passive remediation in contaminated areas; installing educational art along the river; removing access barriers to the river; implementing bioswales; creating spaces for community involvement in the river’s management and supporting community stewardship; adding percolation areas to aquifers; and increasing the number of trees.

Other solutions are to implement “smart technologies” to monitor the water remotely and connect communities; minimize the river’s impact on other ecosystems and infrastructures; reduce the footprint of gray infrastructure; create new habitat spaces; minimize erosion by revegetating the riparian zone; stabilize the riverside with structures; provide formal access between the communities and the river; expand certification as a ‘Citizen Scientist,’ and provide regular maintenance to gray infrastructure.

Colón’s report, titled ‘The River is Alive… and Nobody Knows,’ was based on a multisectoral study that included input from residents in these targeted communities, the latter of which include the Puerto Nuevo, Luis Muñoz Marín, Villa Nevares, and University Gardens neighborhoods, as well as the North Botanical Garden.

“Through academia, personal efforts to approach different levels of government, institutions and local and foreign colleagues, the Association of Architects and Landscape Architects —in short, whoever wants to listen—I gave myself the task of advocating that the reconstruction processes, particularly in terms of infrastructure and planning, will include multifunctional infrastructure, cross-disciplinary collaborations, and better integration of nature and ecosystemic services,” Colón affirmed.