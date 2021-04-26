According to the 2020 Census, Puerto Rico's population decreased by 11.8 percent in the past decade.
The data, published today by the U.S. Census Bureau, indicates that by April 1, 2020, there were 3.2 million residents on the island.
The population drop is attributed to the mass migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the earthquakes that affected the southwestern region in 2020, and the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that same year.
In fact, the preliminary data —announced at a press conference— shows that the states of Florida and Texas experienced a population rise in the past decade. However, it is still unclear whether the Hispanic population in both states grew.
The total population in the United States, including Puerto Rico, is 334,735,155. This represents a small uptick of 7.4 percent.
Preliminary data revealed that six states (Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon) may add another legislator to the House of Representatives, while seven states (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) should remove one each.
