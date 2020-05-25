The executive director of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission (CJPR by its Spanish initials), José A. Maymó, signed today Administrative Order 2020-11, which establishes the parameters to resume official races at the Camarero Hippodrome, after stopping operations in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"After Gov. Wanda Vázquez authorized the reopening of the equestrian industry on a limited basis starting May 26, following all the necessary precautions to avoid further COVID-19 contagion, I established through this Administrative Order that official races will begin on Friday, June 5, 2020. The Registration process for the races to be held on that day will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the usual time," Maymó said.
The official informed that races will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays but public access will not be allowed at the Camarero Hippodrome, located in Canóvanas.
Moreover, only one person will be allowed at a time in the equestrian agencies and the operation and use of the Electronic Video Game System in the equestrian agencies is prohibited, until further notice.
Maymó highlighted stressed that the safety and health of all the people who participate in the equestrian sport industry must be a priority in this initial phase of reopening. Therefore, both the racetrack and the equestrian agencies must comply with the guidelines and requirements established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health, and the Department of Labor related to the operation of companies.
The guidelines established by Puerto Rico OSHA, as well as other documents necessary for the reopening of businesses, are available on the portal www.refuerzoeconomico.com. Meanwhile, Administrative Order 2020-11 of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission is available at www.adh.pr.gov.
