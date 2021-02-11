The senior analyst of Public Policy of Espacios Abiertos, Daniel Santamaría Ots, stated that the new proposal of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for the payment of the debt is unsustainable because its own data establishes that, even if the projected savings are achieved with the implementation of reforms structural, Puerto Rico would run out of cash by 2029.
The economist indicated that initially the Board's October 2020 proposal for a debt payment of between $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion and an initial cash of nearly $6 billion —albeit unsustainable— could seem like a relief in the face of a scenario in which Puerto Rico was out of a restructuring process that involved between $3 billion and $3.5 billion.
However, the situation is aggravated because since 2017, $2.3 billion have been allocated annually to ‘PayGo’ pensions and an additional payment is added with government properties, as required by the insurer Ambac Assurance Corp.
“This new proposal, still unofficial, would entail annual payments of between $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion (from the central government plus the COFINA payment) for 20 years (until 2041) and annual payments of $991 million (rest of COFINA) between 2042 and 2058 With the new payment of $2.3 billion per year in pensions ('PayGo'), the General Fund is left in a stressful situation similar to the period before the restructuring," said Santamaría.
He said that the new proposal would mean a cut to the principal of the debt that would oscillate between 55-58 percent, much lower than the one proposed in October 2020 that oscillated between 66-69 percent.
“If the base scenario of the proposed modification of the fiscal adjustment of the debt proposed in October 2020 by the Board, resulted in an adjusted primary fiscal deficit accumulated over 10 years: - $3,568 million (accumulated cash deficit in 10 years of - 1,109 million starting in 2029), we must ask ourselves how Puerto Rico is going to pay its debt with the even more accommodating current proposal," the economist said.
Santamaría underscored He stressed that this scenario is based on optimistic projections of savings with structural reforms ($8.976 million in 10 years) and conservative projections of the economy's contraction due to the austerity measures proposed by the FOMB.
"The fundamental question here is what will happen if these projections are not met, what essential budget services they plan to cut to pay a clearly unsustainable debt," he remarked.
He stated that for fiscal year 2022, the Board already proposes a cut of $23.5 million from the certified General Fund budget in fiscal year 2021.
Espacios Abiertos is an independent, non-profit organization that since 2014 has been promoting transparency and government accountability, as well as citizen participation, in public assets and funds, while seeking an open society that is more just and equitable for everyone in Puerto Rico.
