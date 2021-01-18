Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea urged all individuals who have changed their bank account numbers and who haven't registered the change to update the information through the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI, Spanish acronym) as soon as possible to receive the second federal stimulus of $600.
"Also, all those people who were part of the recent bank merger have to update their account," he added. SURI's website is www.suri.hacienda.pr.gov.
By accessing the SURI home page, without the need to register, citizens will find the Federal Economic Impact Payment option. They will then select the option to update their account information.
Updating the bank information will require validating the identification of the person with their Social Security number and full name. They will then need to select the payment amount of $600, which is about to be distributed, and provide bank account information, an email and a phone number before submitting the change request.
In the case of people who do not file a return, they must also include the electronic confirmation number that they received from SURI for the first Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 or the correspondence ID that arrived at that time.
Parés Alicea announced that he will receive approval of the fund distribution plan in the coming days and will immediately begin distribution through direct deposit, mainly. He assured that, if so, that process could be completed before February 15.
(0) comments
