The coronavirus (COVID-19) economic stimulus package will not be available to Puerto Rico residents until the U.S. Treasury Department approves the plan filed last week by the P.R. Treasury Department (Hacienda) to distribute the $1,200 per person as established in the Cares Act.
Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González explained at an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that this economic stimulus will not be materialized until the U.S. Treasury approves the guidelines and implementation plan filed by Hacienda Secretary Francisco Parés.
Although she acknowledged that the agency got approval from the Financial Oversight and Management Board to use $400 million from Hacienda's operational account and advance that disbursement—and reimburse that money to the treasury subsequently—they payment cannot be distributed until the federal entity gives the green light.
"This week we should have an idea of the process, what is needed and how it will be distributed. Although we don't know exactly how long this process should take, we understand that it must be quite agile, just like the $ 500 reimbursement to self-employed workers was," González said.
The official believes that once the U.S. Treasury approves the plan, those who have direct deposit accounts will be the first to receive the economic stimulus, and then the people who would receive the aid by check.
"I understand that once it is approved, it becomes a transparent process," she added.
In the process of approving the plan there are still questions that have not been entirely clear. According to the commissioner, one of the questions answers the eligibility of aid for people over 18 years of age who still live with their parents and are university students.
"This is one of those cases where the IRS would have to indicate Hacienda how it should be managed. Likewise, there are other situations that have arisen from dialogue with the people. Once the doubts are clarified, then the payments will be issued according to the approval of the submitted plan," González stated.
To qualify for this stimulus, the person must have submitted their 2019 tax return with income less than $75,000, for which they would receive a check for $1,200. In case of filing the declaration as a couple it will be double; and, if they have children, $500 will be added for each minor who lives in the house. The measure also includes pensioners and Social Security recipients.
Yesterday, in the U.S. mainland, those citizens who registered a bank account in the 2018 or 2019 annual tax return began to see the economic stimulus reflected in their bank accounts.
If they do not have an account registered in the system, they must wait for the checks to be issued and sent to their respective addresses —a process that could take weeks or even months after the quarantine by COVID-19—even when the IRS will begin mailing checks as of May 4.
Tax Debt Relief
Moreover, the secretary of Hacienda assured that the agency will not collect the debts that the taxpayers have from the distribution of the federal incentive of $1,200, since the plan categorically prevents the agency from collecting tax debts during the issuance of these funds.
