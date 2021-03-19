Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that, starting today, eligible Economic Impact payments will begin to be reflected in the bank accounts of taxpayers, claimed as refundable credits in the Individual Income Tax Return of 2020.
"Yesterday we sent a list of refunds of $86,595,084, of which $53,361,471.12 correspond to the refundable credits of Economic Impact Payments of $1,200 and $600, claimed through Schedule B3 of the 2020 Income Tax Return. These payments are for individuals that qualify, but for some reason did not receive them during the original distribution; they were received incompletely or for families whose composition changed within the established period and are entitled to an additional payment," Parés explained.
The official urged people who have not yet claimed the pending payments, to use Schedule B3 to do this, within the period of the tax cycle. "This is the last chance for people who understand that they qualify for these first two Economic Impact payments and must be diligent in claiming," he urged.
Since the electronic filing of the 2020 Income Tax Return became available, on Feb. 24, until Mar. 18, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda) has received 482,613 returns, of which 260,882 have been refunded, for a total of $211,961,063 million.
The secretary noted that the payroll processing and refund payments are ongoing. However, he underscored that forms that have claimed credits take longer to process due to the required information validations.
"We disburse refunds almost every business day and we have achieved record figures within less than a month of making the electronic spreadsheet available. We will continue to improve processes and make payments, with the sense of urgency that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has requested, so that the money reaches homes soon," he added.
Moreover, he highlighted the benefits included in this tax cycle. "The 2020 tax cycle stands out for the amount of benefits it has and the reduction in the tax rate of an additional three percent to that of last year, which represents an eight percent total discount," Parés said.
The official added that the benefits will also impact post-secondary students, who will be able to retroactively qualify for the American Opportunity Credit for the years 2018 and 2019, in addition to 2020. Other taxpayers will also be able to benefit from the Work Credit, with benefits between $300 and $2,000, depending on their personal status, dependents, and income.
For more information about the tax cycle, visit www.hacienda.pr.gov, section 'Returns 2020' and 'Claim your credit.'
