Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea announced the Tax Return Centers, available to the general public starting Monday, for which taxpayers may request an appointment through hacienda.turnospr.com.
"Starting Monday, we will begin to offer the service of filing tax returns to the general public in the Tax Return Centers, located in different points across the island. Since last March, we were only attending people aged 60 and older with this system, which has worked successfully, and now we have expanded it to all taxpayers while upholding health recommendations," the secretary said.
The Tax Return Centers will receive, per the established appointment, taxpayers residing in Puerto Rico, whose returns only require the following annexes: A, A1, B, B3, CH, CO, FF, H, and IE. One person per turn will be attended and people under 18 years will not be attended.
"People must use the link hacienda.turnospr.com and select the Payroll Preparation Centers button to coordinate their visit to the selected center, according to the date and time assigned to them. They must also appear 15 minutes in advance and with all the necessary documents for the preparation of the 2020 return, which expires next Monday, May 17," he explained.
The Tax Return Centers are located in the Premium Outlets shopping centers of Barceloneta, establishment 345; Mayagüez Mall, establishment 86; Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, 2nd floor, establishment 253; and in Plaza Las Américas, 2nd floor, establishment 158. There is also a Center available in the Mayor's Office of Caguas, Lady Wilnelia Merced Forsyth Room.
Parés noted that in the Intendente Ramírez de San Juan Building no forms will be prepared or appointments will be coordinated for the centers.
To protect both taxpayers and employees, lines will not be allowed inside or around the centers and visitors must come with their mask and allow their temperature to be taken and their hands disinfected. The shift will be guaranteed as long as there is no emergency situation.
For the preparation and electronic filing of the 2020 Income Tax Return, taxpayers must have the following information available:
- Social Security number and date of birth of the taxpayer, their spouse and dependents, if applicable.
- Copy of their driver's license or other valid photo identification.
- An active email address.
- Withholding Vouchers (Forms 499R-2 / W-2PR) or Correction to Withholding Voucher (Form 499R-2c / W-2cPR), received for the 2020 tax year.
- Informative Return (Forms 480.6A, 480.6B, 480.6D and 480.7C) for the 2020 tax year.
- Evidence of their deductions, such as mortgage interest (Form 480.7A) and interest paid on student loans (Form 1098-E).
- For authorizations for direct deposit or direct debit, provide type of account, number and route/transit of the bank.
- Married taxpayers who are filing jointly must will present Form SC2745 (Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representation), completed and signed and photo identification, when one of them is not present.
The Informative Returns and Withholding Vouchers received for taxable year 2020 under Social Security, can be found in tbe taxpayer's SURI accounts, using the 'Quisiera' (I would like) link and the Print Form W-2PR and/or Informative option.
Taxpayers may pay the tax at the Centers at the time of filing the return, using their bank account. They will also be able to pay electronically through SURI; by phone, calling Hacienda Responde at (787) 620-2323, or at the Internal Revenue Offices. VISA or Mastercard credit cards are accepted, as well as debit cards with VISA or Mastercard logos and payments with a checking or savings account.
