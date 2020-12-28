The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) celebrates holiday festivities gifting 116 frontline workers some well-deserved vacations after months of fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is part of the "Voy Turisteando" marketing efforts to promote safe and responsible inside tourism in Puerto Rico under the "Gift Yourself the Magic of Puerto Rico" campaign.
Stays will be awarded through a drawing available exclusively to first responders, including medical professionals, laboratory employees, drugstore workers, law and security officers, firefighters, and the National Guard; as well as employees of supermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, home delivery service and transportation to distribute food, among others eligible.
The winners of the "Giving You the Magic of Puerto Rico" draw will be able to enjoy a stay of three days and two nights for two adults with breakfast included, paid parking for 1 vehicle, and late check-out at one of the following selected hotels for each winner at random: Condado Ocean Club, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, Condado Vanderbilt, Marriott Resort San Juan & Stellaris Casino, Parador Palmas de Lucía, Parador Mauna Caribe, Hotel Lucía Beach, Combate Beach Resort, La Concha Hotel, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, and Fairmont San Juan Hotel.
“Although many Puerto Ricans have contributed a grain of sand in the fight to protect our people from COVID-19, who are part of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and the island's tourism industry, we wish to acknowledge and thank the commitment and dedication of frontline workers who since the beginning of this year have made invaluable sacrifices to protect the health and safety of all,” said the executive director of the PRTC, Carla Campos.
She added: "we hope that after such a challenging year, a stay in a hotel certified under the Destination Health and Safety Program of the Tourism Co. will be the perfect gift for 116 heroes and heroines who want to recharge their batteries for the new year with the Magic of Puerto Rico."
To enter, eligible individuals must "like" Voy Turisteando on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and file a participation form. The register for the draw must be made before January 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
Winners will be chosen at random on January 5, 2021, and will have until January 31 to complete their stay. For more details, visit https://voyturisteando.com.
