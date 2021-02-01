The Puerto Rico Department of Health announced that it will limit COVID-19 vaccination to teachers and people 65 or older.
Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said that he will sign an administrative order to "ensure the vaccination process for senior citizens."
Gen. José Reyes had stated that he will boost the number of vaccines received on the island to 50,000 a week from the 41,500 that had been received since the process began.
"We will ensure that the vaccines get where they really need to get according to the current phase. Our older adults are our priority. They represent the most vulnerable population and it is our duty to ensure the vaccine for them to avoid infections that could be prevented. We will not tolerate anybody jumping ahead from their corresponding phase. In light of the changes under the new administrative order, we will remain vigilant so that the ruling is not violated under any concept," Mellado López wrote in a missive.
The secretary said that today, Feb. 1, he will sign an administrative order that establishes significant changes in the vaccination process.
This order determines that for the next four weeks only adults over 65 years or older will be vaccinated in all centers on the island, excluding centers identified for the educational system. The order also clarifies that the turn of the responders will start again when that of the older adults ends.
Moreover, he reported that a group of health inspectors had already been stationed at the vaccination centers to validate the neatness and order of the processes established from the beginning.
Mellado called on the general population to "respect" their turn to get vaccinated. Likewise, he stressed that all vaccination requests must be submitted to the Health Department.
