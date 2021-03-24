Next Wednesday, March 31, VOCES —a nonprofit that has been vaccinating the Puerto Rico population along with the Health Department, the National Guard, and drugstores— will hold a mass vaccination against COVID-19 at the Convention Center in Miramar, where they expect to inoculate 10,000 persons.

As informed, this initiative will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. All persons who qualify for the inoculation process under the new phase will be able to participate, as well as those who had been previously allowed but were unable to receive the vaccine. Those who are interested may schedule their appointments at vocespr.org under 'Turnospr.'

Lillan Rodríguez, spokesperson for VOCES, reported that the Moderna vaccine will be distributed for this event.

Eligibility Expanded

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the Health Department reported yesterday that people aged 35 to 49 with chronic illnesses have been included in this new vaccination phase. This also includes adults aged 50 or older, as well as workers in the food industry, banking services, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.

Health Secretary-designate Carlos Mellado assured that there are no "stored" vaccines in Puerto Rico, and affirmed that the agency has enough personnel to inoculate the population and comply with the goal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Biden's plan is for all adults who can be immunized are vaccinated or have at least an appointment to get the vaccine by May.

More than 100,000 vaccine doses are arriving to the island on a weekly basis. This includes those distributed to the government, as well as those to drugstores and the Veterans Hospital.

Mellado pointed out that for the vaccination of people between 35 and 49 years old, they must show that they suffer from chronic diseases that include diabetes, hypertension, asthma, multiple sclerosis, emphysema, cancer, thyroid problems, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and HIV.

When asked if there are enough certified professionals to administer the vaccine, taking into account the number of doses that are arriving weekly, both Mellado and Iris Cardona, who directs the agency's Vaccination Program, affirmed that there are.

"There are over 20,000 people, all health professionals, trained to administer the vaccine. All doctors in Puerto Rico are trained and have taken the course that was given through VOCES," Cardona stated.

"That's enough. All pharmacists are authorized and, in the same way, the assistants and nurses. In addition, in recent weeks President Biden amended the order and [it] allows other health professionals to be vaccinated, such as dentists, veterinarians , medical technologists, and emergency system workers," she added.

More One-Dose Vaccines Projected

The White House reported yesterday that next week it will distribute 27 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines and 4 million of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to meet Biden's goal.

At the moment, only 3,000 weekly doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are arriving on the island, which is the only one of the three available drugs that requires a single dose. Mellado told the press that he hopes to eventually receive more vaccines of this brand, but could not specify when.

Data Discrepancies Explained

According to the Health Department's COVID-19 portal, 1,262,710 vaccine doses have been received and 1,227,222 have been distributed. The former data was collected by Tiberius and the latter by the Vaccination Program.

Meanwhile, the portal states that 839,527 people have been vaccinated, fully or by at least one dose. This data, updated on March 23, was obtained by the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System. Mellado reiterated that he specifically recruited people to enter the data on the vaccines administered.

The secretary-designate attributed the difference between the number of vaccines to several factors. He explained, for example, that there are doses that arrive directly at pharmacies and federal entities such as the Veterans Hospital, and for which Health does not have to be held accountable.

“We have around 60,000 live vaccines that we have deep-frozen, which are being used in these [massive] activities. We have said that there are records that we have not been able to enter that are manual records and the entry into the system was slower,” he said. "We do not have the capacity to store vaccines."

13 Deaths Under Investigation

Cardona reported that of the vaccines that have been administered on the island there have been 259 adverse reactions and 13 deaths that are under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine if they can be attributed to the vaccine.

Regarding adverse effects, Cardona stated that they amount to .03 percent of the administered doses and stated that the reactions and deaths reported on the island are not different from those reported by other countries and U.S. jurisdictions.

“89 percent of these reactions or events are classified by the CDC as not serious. 5.8% percent are classified as serious events that do not cause death or are fatal, and 5 percent of these 259 adverse events have resulted in death," Cardona said.

“As of today (yesterday) there are 13 deaths that are under investigation by both agencies. There are patients who receive the vaccine and in a certain amount of time they go to the hospital and we end up in mortality for whatever reason. However, there is an obligation to report it," she stated.

She added that the majority of adverse reactions have occurred in women, 75 percent.

"The data we have at the moment is that the Pfizer vaccine has given more reactions, but of the 13 deaths I do not have the details of the vaccine that was administered," she said.