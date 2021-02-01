The adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG), José Reyes, reported that the island will start receiving more vaccines against COVID-19 to increase its inoculation capacity.

Reyes informed in a radio interview (WKAQ 580) that the Department of Defense is committed to increasing the weekly distribution between 15 percent and 20 percent, as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's vaccination plan.

This would imply that, "in the next days," Puerto Rico will receive 50,000 doses a week, an uptick from the 41,500 doses currently delivered on a weekly basis.

Reyes estimated that 250,000 Puerto Rico residents have received the vaccine since the government launched the process last December. However, Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López revealed that in the next inoculation phase -for the next four weeks-, only teachers and senior citizens will be vaccinated.

The announcement of more vaccines comes at a time when health professionals on the island are analyzing the arrival of the COVID-19 strain variant first reported in Great Britain, while the U.S. mainland has already reported cases of the variants from South Africa and Brazil.

Dr. Antonia Coello Novello asked citizens to be patient as more vaccines are rolled out. She also urged them to uphold social distancing measures, mask use, and disinfection protocols.

"Both Pfizer's and Moderna's [vaccines] offer protection from the existing variants as long as we have mass vaccination," she stated. "We are fine; what we need to have is a little bit of patience, to follow the phases, and for people not to get them [ahead of their corresponding phase] over desperation."

Per the Puerto Rico Department of Health's Coronavirus Dashboard, today, Feb. 1, the island confirmed 553 additional cases of COVID-19, plus 879 probable or suspected cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Rico, mid-March 2020, the public agency has reported 87,440 confirmed cases, although it is unclear how many of these have been false positives. Meanwhile, 1,547 deaths have been reportedly caused by COVID-19, with 289 probable deaths by the virus.