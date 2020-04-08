Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González announced on Wednesday that the agency will implement a new system to classify deaths by coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island.
The new system will incorporate the new guidelines for provisional counts of COVID-19 deaths established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
These guidelines, adopted by the Demographic Registry, state that if the symptoms associated with COVID-19 are certified by a physician, it won't be necessary to wait for lab results and will be classified as a positive case on infection. Under these circumstances, the physician will proceed to identify the virus as the cause of death.
González claimed that this measure will provide a "clearer scope" of the virus' evolution on the island, which would reportedly allow the Health Department to develop a "more precise analysis to implement the most appropriate measures to contain it," while establishing a uniform classification system for those deaths.
"Likewise, we maintain uniformity with the rest of the states in the United States, whose guidelines are the same as the CDC's, which will allow us a more defined panorama on how we are faring compared to the rest of the nation," the secretary said.
For these purposes, the virus must be reported on the death certificate of all deceased where it is considered to have caused or contributed to death. The specification of the causes that led to the death must also be detailed.
For example, in cases where COVID-19 has caused fatal pneumonia and respiratory distress, both of these symptoms must be specified.
Wanda Llovet, director of the Demographic Registry, said that the certificate must include "as many details as possible," including lab records and tests.
"If the deceased person had other chronic conditions such as COPD or asthma that could also have contributed to death, these must also be reported on the death certificate," she explained.
Llovet stated that although COVID-19 should ideally be tested, such a classification is acceptable without confirmation if the circumstances are within a reasonable degree of certainty.
The Demographic Registry coordinated the distribution to forensic doctors and pathologists of specific instructions on how they should document the causes of death from COVID-19 following the guidelines established by the National Center for Health Statistics, through the Association of Hospitals, College of Physicians, and the Forensic Sciences Bureau.
