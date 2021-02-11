The Roberto Clemente Coliseum of San Juan will be the venue for the final qualifier of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup 2022 from February 17 to 21 this year.
"I am extremely proud to announce that San Juan begins to once again be the main center for the celebration of sporting events as important as the final qualifier of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 games, right now, when we begin to give back to our citizens the sports facilities that belong to them," said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo.
The Roberto Clemente Coliseum has always stood out for hosting extraordinary concerts, sporting events, and multitudinous activities. However, despite the fact that the games will be held in bubble format, Romero assured that this will be the first of many events to be held.
"In order to watch for the safety and health of all teams, both athletes and the support staff will be subject to continuous COVID-19 testing. Personnel from the Department of Health will execute the tests. I thank Dr. Carlos Mellado, secretary of the Department, for making his staff available for this event," Romero stated.
The designated executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado, affirmed: "the fact that Puerto Rico is the host of the FIBA Americas tournament, the first international sporting event at the Olympic level to be held after almost a year of global recess, offers an excellent opportunity to promote the Island as a vanguard destination ready for reactivation and celebration of bubble events such as this."
"It is projected that the competition will generate around 2,000 rooms/night, which will have a direct impact of roughly $1,432,800 on the local economy and will help create over 100 direct and indirect jobs in sectors such as security, maintenance, and transportation. On the other hand, we will obtain the benefit that its transmission through mass media offers us, helping to keep the name of Puerto Rico in the minds of more than 20 million fans as a safe option to enjoy a vacation once tourism activities are normalized globally," he added.
Puerto Rico will host Groups C and D of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers. The National Teams of the Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, the United States, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will be part of the event.
The Puerto Rican team will face Mexico on February 19, and the Bahamas team on February 20. Both matches will be broadcast exclusively through WAPA Deportes.
In Group D, Puerto Rico is 1-3, tied with the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the United States has a 4-0 record and Mexico has a 2-2 record. In Group C, the Dominican Republic has a 3-1 record, Cuba and the Virgin Islands follow with a 1-2 record, while Canada has a 1-1 record.
At the end of the event, the best three teams of each group will classify for the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.
Below, the itinerary:
- Feb. 17, 8:00 p.m.: Virgin Islands v. Canada
- Feb. 18, 8:00 p.m.: Cuba v. Canada
- Feb. 19
- 2:00 p.m.: Dominican Republic v. Virgin Islands
- 5:30 p.m.: Mexico v. Puerto Rico
- 9:00 p.m.: Bahamas v. USA
- Feb. 20
- 11:30 a.m.: Virgin Islands v. Canada
- 2:30 p.m.: Dominican Republic v. Cuba
- 6:00 p.m.: Mexico v. USA
- 9:00 p.m.: Bahamas v. Puerto Rico
- Feb. 8:00 p.m.: Canada v. Cuba
