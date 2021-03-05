During the 2021 Retail Summit of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), designated State Secretary Larry Seilhamer reported that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will issue an executive order to decree a state of emergency for Puerto Rico's infrastructure.

"There is an allocation of funds and what we want is its disbursement. According to the priority projects, we are going to establish an agile, expeditious process for permits, which is something that has hindered the process," Seilhamer stated.

"The spirit of the Reconstruction Council is to ensure that federal funds arrive are made the best use of, and are on time. We want to identify the pitfalls or obstacles to ease the reconstruction of Puerto Rico. Historically, the agencies did not communicate with each other and the Highway Authority would pave and then the Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) would come and make a trench for a pipe. That is an example," he added.

As explained, the allocation for said works is roughly $18 billion and most is aimed to improve the infrastructures of PRASA, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and the Education Department.

“We have already had strategic meetings with the senior executives of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the fund administrators to facilitate the process of the works, and we identified what we have to do to expedite it. Not all municipalities have the capacity to comply with federal requirements, so we will give them support to assist them technically," Seilhamer added.

He pointed out that one of the government's priorities is starting to build projects that are resilient to natural disasters.

"We have short-term investment in housing and the energy system, but we must also build in a resilient way to climate change and global warming. The vision is to establish strategic projects that affect economic activity, place us in a position of greater resilience to atmospheric phenomena and repeat consumption," he said.

The designated official also announced that next week the Council must inform the governor of the steps taken to maximize the use of federal funds, since this issue is "urgent."

"There are large projects that are going to affect flood-prone housing such as the Grande de Arecibo river, the La Plata river dam in Toa Baja, and the bridge near the Medical Center. Also a priority is the rehabilitation of urban centers, broadband infrastructure and 5G technology, the development of Roosevelt Roads and Puerto Las Américas in Ponce, among others," Seilhamer said.

Among the priority projects, he also mentioned the extension of PR-10, PR-5 and PR-22; Bahía Urbana, the Convention Center District, the Air Hub in Aguadilla, and the economic development of Vieques and Culebra.