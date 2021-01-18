In recent research shared by Discover Puerto Rico, last week’s Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index Report from Destination Analysts shows that consumers’ receptiveness to travel inspiration is at a pandemic high.
With vaccine distribution taking hold across the country, consumers are feeling the end of the pandemic is near. There was a 5-point increase in travelers who say the vaccines make them “more optimistic about life returning to normal in the next six months,” which is now at 61.9 percent.
Research shows 60.8 percent of American travelers have high degrees of excitement about travel in 2021, and many of them are extremely interested in visiting Puerto Rico.
According to new research from online travel marketplace KOALA, after analyzing the Google data, Puerto Rico was revealed as number one in the list of places that U.S. travelers have been searching for the most over the last six months.
“After the tourism industry has been so heavily impacted by the pandemic, seeing our Island on the top of this list of desired places to visit in 2021 by U.S. travelers, provides hope for a strong comeback for tourism in Puerto Rico. It also demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the Island’s diverse offerings for visitors. We will continue promoting our beautiful Island and its 78 municipalities to responsible travelers, to lead the recovery of this important industry for Puerto Rico and the economy in general,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
To read the full article and the rest of the destinations that are being searched for by U.S. Travelers visit here.
