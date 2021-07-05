The chief innovation & information officer (CIO) of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Enrique A. Völckers Nin, reported that Puerto Rico has a data update system on vaccination against COVID-19, which updates the U.S. government on local inoculation efforts and progress.
"Thanks to the initiatives that PRITS has carried out together with the Department of Health, we have been able to demonstrate the work at the local level to achieve the herd immunity that we have been waiting for so long. The efforts are already being made evident and our office will continue working together with the Health Department and other government agencies in the process of transparency of information to the public," Völckers Nin stated.
The official added that “through the centralization of technology and the interconnection and interoperability of government systems, we can achieve greater agility and transparency to better serve citizens. The results that we know today are evidence of that effort and that need."
He explained that PRITS has been working since the beginning of the year together with the Health Department to standardize vaccination data, streamline systems, and quickly establish data reporting to the federal government.
Among the efforts that have been promoted, he explained, is the creation of the VacuCenter in the Convention Center, which serves as a data entry center for vaccination consents. "At the moment, about 486,900 consents have been entered into the VacuCenter, which proves that the effort has been a success," he noted.
Another effort that PRITS has promoted on the vaccination process has been to move a vaccine automation system to eliminate excessive consumption of paper. The competitive process has already ended and the selected company has already been recommended to be hired by the Health Department.
"The platform will be launched shortly to automate this process. We will also promptly announce the chosen solution for the vaccination credential validation system," Völckers Nin explained.
Vaccination Progress in Puerto Rico
U.S. President Joe Biden set a goal for 70 percent of adults 18 and older to have at least one dose of the COVID 19 vaccine by July 4.
According to the local Health Department's coronavirus online dashboard, updated July 5, there are at least 2,008,191 people with at least one dose and 1,730,729 who have been fully vaccinated. Both those numbers include the 101,433 citizens who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Per the agency's dashboard, a total 3,637,487 doses have been administered on the island. This data is compiled by the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System (PREIS).
However, PRITS noted that data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reflects that 3,696,501 shots have been administered and there are 2,058,682 with at least one dose, or 72 percent of the eligible population. The tally also represents 74 percent of adults aged 18 or older who are already vaccinated with at least one dose. Moreover, 1,758,982 citizens 12 or older have been fully inoculated, which represents 62 percent of the eligible population, according to the CDC.
