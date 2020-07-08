The executive director of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI), Orville Disdier, warned that the island could be on the verge of entering a wave of COVID-19 cases, at times when the fourth economic reopening phase and the reactivation of international tourism are underway.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Disdier said that the first warning signs of a possible exponential growth in coronavirus cases were initially observed around June 20.
"When that happens it is an important alert, because it means that the cases are increasing significantly and that we are already far away from that trend where the curve was flattening," he said. "Far from this being over, it is having a rebound in cases."
Disdier, who is also an epidemiologist, said that mask use and physical distancing are more critical now, even more so than when the novel virus made its mark on the island around mid-March. He argued that loose emergency precautions could "get out of control."
According to the SI's COVID-19 indicators, between June 26 and July 2 Puerto Rico experienced the second highest peak of positive cases since the peak reported between late March and early April.
"That curve is what is alerting me now that things are not controlled as before, but now there is a new resurgence of cases... We really can think that we are heading for a wave," he added. "We are far from this being over, but rather the opposite."
Disdier affirmed that the warning is not meant to rise hysteria, but to encourage necessary precautions from residents and the government, which is expected to announce the measures that will define the fourth reopening phase of the economy.
"The mask must be worn at all times, and social distancing, now more than ever. More so than two or three weeks ago, it is even more important now... If the pandemic gets out of control, [the death curve] could be affected, as well as hospitalizations," he stated.
Moreover, he warned that, although the Metro region has the highest number of coronavirus cases, when analyzing the rate of cases for every 10,000 residents, the western region has one of the highest rates.
"That is important, because we know that the western area is a very visited area these days .. When you look at the rates, you realize that, in reality, the greatest impact is not only in the metro area, but also in the west area of Puerto Rico," he observed.
In Talks with the Health Department
After a complicated start to communicate in the midst of the emergency, Disdier that he maintains constant contact with the P.R. Department of Health about the daily data that helps generate the indicator platform.
"These days, we received some data that we are evaluating, that we have been requesting, that they did not deliver. They include the amount of daily tests—even if they are negative and incomplete—so that we can have a clear denominator of how many tests are being done," he explained.
The Department has reported 2,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,574 probable cases. Last Monday, the agency the agency documented the highest and most dramatic number of cases in one report, with more than 600 positives between molecular and rapid tests.
Although the SI does not offer public policy recommendations beyond statistics, Disdier noted that the government and the economic sector must factor in that the scenario has not improved and they must be strict in requiring distancing and masks.
"If the next phases that are made are going to ensure that, then there should not be much inconvenience. But if that would be at stake, I would think about it," he said.
The SI's Platform of COVID-19 Indicators can be accessed at https://estadisticas.pr/en/covid-19.
