Puerto Rico State Secretary-designate Omar Marrero called on all university students who wish to participate in the Baltasar Corrada del Río internship to submit their applications by Sept. 14.
The internship is open to student's pursuing their bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees. Through this program, interns will acquire relevant work skills through work experience in the State Department.
"This program is a unique and valuable experience for our students. The Department of State will provide eligible youth with a work experience that inspires current and future leaders to develop strong and successful careers for the well-being of our society. The administration of the governor, the Hon. Pedro Pierluisi, recognizes and adopts as institutional policy that internships like this one provide a unique opportunity for personal, professional and academic growth," the official said in a missive.
Marrero explained that the eligibility criteria include being between 18 and 29 years old, have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.00, not belonging to any agency or corporation of the Government of Puerto Rico, being fully bilingual in Spanish and English, and submit two letters of professional, personal or academic recommendation.
Applicants must also write an academic essay, where the student must address the improving government operations in the face of the multiple challenges that have arisen in Puerto Rico due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, they will be able to address other issues, such as human rights, climate change, and others related to international affairs.
The application, enabled on the Department of State's cyber portal, will be available until Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Once completed, it must be submitted by email with the corresponding documents to: internados@estado.pr.gov.
