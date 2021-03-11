The Puerto Rico Health Department informed that starting next Friday, March 12, adults aged 60 or older, as well as adults aged 50 to 59 with chronic illnesses will be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Administrative Order 2021-487, signed by the designated Health secretary, Carlos Mellado, states that these individuals will be able to visit all established vaccination centers across the island, except those that have been designated to inoculate educators.
"Starting March 12, 2021, and for the next 30 days, the first doses of the vaccines distributed by the Department of Health to public and private entities will be administered with exclusive priority to adults 60 or older, as well as adults between 50 and 59 years old with a history of chronic illnesses that increase COVID-19 risks," the document reads.
Adults over 50 can use the TurnosPR platform to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.
