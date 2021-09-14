The Department of Health reported 25 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico today, bringing the death toll to 3,028 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In the statistics offered today, the death of a child under 5 years old that occurred in January was included, after the Demographic Registry Office received yesterday from the Institute of Forensic Sciences the certification of cause of death. The forensic pathologist certified that the cause of death was due to COVID-19 associated with pneumonia.
The additional deaths reportedly occurred between last Thursday, September 9, and yesterday.
This is the second highest number of deaths as a result of the virus so far this year. In the report on August 31, 28 deaths were reported, the maximum record in a single day since the pandemic began.
Likewise, the agency indicated that 20 of the deceased were not vaccinated and all "had some type of illness."
Meanwhile, 336 new confirmed and probable positive cases were registered. The agency's website clarifies that "the number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours."
It was indicated that the total of new infections includes cases with samples taken from August 29 to September 12.
Death demographics:
Arecibo region
59-year-old man
76-year-old man
78-year-old woman
79-year-old woman
82-year-old man
82-year-old man
85-year-old woman
Bayamón region
40 year old man
58-year-old woman
66-year-old woman
78-year-old woman
83-year-old woman
83-year-old woman
Caguas region
52-year-old man
61-year-old man
Mayagüez region
53-year-old woman
53-year-old woman
54-year-old man
Metro region
43-year-old man
67-year-old woman
68-year-old man
77-year-old woman
Ponce region
5 year-old-girl
63-year-old woman
76-year-old woman
Now, the total number of cases confirmed by molecular testing (PCR) numbers 146,736 after adding 225 cases.
Probable cases total 30,399 with 111 new infections.
On the other hand, the portal reflected 355 hospitalized for covid-19, one more patient than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 337 adults - 99 intensive and 68 ventilator connected - and 18 pediatric patients - two intensive.
