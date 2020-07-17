Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in states such as Florida and New York, the new date for the reopening of commercial flights at the Rafael Hernández and Mercedita international airports in Aguadilla and Ponce, respectively, was set for January 1, 2021.

“The decision was made in a coordinated manner and in consultation with the airlines that serve these two airports. Should there be a reduction in COVID-19 cases in these states, the Aguadilla and Ponce airports could reopen sooner," said Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá, who thanked JetBlue, Spirit and United airlines for their cooperation and understanding.

He explained that the new date responds to the need to minimize infections, protect the health of passengers and employees at airports, and not have to highlight additional National Guard and Health personnel outside the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which holds most screening and monitoring efforts for passengers arriving from the U.S. mainland.

For greater control of passengers arriving on the island, Pizá recalled that an unprecedented waiver granted last March by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) allows commercial flights to Aguadilla and Ponce to be redirected to the Luis Muñoz Marín airport.

"We urge passengers traveling to Puerto Rico to undergo the COVID-19 molecular test some 72 hours before [traveling], as indicated by the executive order of the governor, and the rest of the population to use the mask, [and] practice social distancing and frequent hand washing in order to minimize infections and win the battle against this virus ," Pizá stated.