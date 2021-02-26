The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $42.3 million to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.
Puerto Rico’s share is more than $777,000 with two local organizations receiving the grants.
According to the USDA, Clinica Las Americas in Guaynabo will receive a grant of $694,110 “to provide telemedicine services to link 46 sites and 13 municipalities. Equipment will enable providers and patients to connect to appointments remotely.”
Centro Sor Isolina Ferre in Guayama will receive $77,223 to establish a distance learning network between Jobos and the Center in Ponce. “The project will connect teachers and students in schools in Tabaiba, Caimito and Jobos, providing educational opportunities for rural residents. It will also connect community health education staff with elderly residents in Jobos,” said the USDA.
Rural areas are seeing higher infection and death rates related to COVID-19 due to several factors, including a much higher percentage of underlying conditions, difficulty accessing medical care, and lack of health insurance. The $42.3 million in awards includes $24 million provided through the CARES Act. In total, these investments will benefit 5 million rural residents nationwide, said the USDA.
“The coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency that requires a historic federal response. These investments by the Biden Administration will help millions of people living in rural places access health care and education opportunities that could change and save lives,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “USDA is helping rural America build back better using technology as a cornerstone to create more equitable communities. With healthcare and education increasingly moving to online platforms, the time is now to make historic investments in rural America to improve quality of life for decades to come.”
