Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that the government of Puerto Rico received $2.2 billion in federal aid provided for U.S. territories under the CARES Act to tackle the COVID-19 emergency.
"Last Thursday, April 17, the [P.R.] Department of the Treasury sent the request for these funds included in the CARES Act and $2.2 billion are already deposited in the coffers of the government of Puerto Rico. The funds will be used to continue guaranteeing the well-being of all citizens in the face of this fight against COVID-19. This way, we will have liquidity to mitigate the fiscal impact and make different programs for Puerto Ricans viable," the governor said.
The CARES Act provides fund allocations to cover the expenses incurred in the territories due to the public health emergency in the period from March 1 to December 30, 2020.
However, these funds will not be available for disbursements until the local government received the federal guidelines that will help comply with the parameters established by the U.S. Treasury for the use of these funds.
These funds come in addition to the aid of the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for the island's residents. P.R. Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés stressed that the department is still waiting for the approval of the plan submitted to the federal agency, as required by law for the corresponding distribution.
