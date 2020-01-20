People protest outside the executive mansion known has La Fortaleza in Old San Juan demanding the resignation of Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced after the discovery of an old warehouse filled with emergency supplies in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Anger erupted in Puerto Rico on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video of the warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce filled with water bottles, cots, baby food and other basic supplies that had apparently been sitting there since Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory in September 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)