In response to the national emergency declared by the federal government, as well as the prevention measures taken by Governor Wanda Vázquez concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico will request the postponement of the presidential primaries set to take place on March 29.

This was confirmed by party Chairman Charles Rodriguez, who intends to request that the U.S. territory’s Legislative Assembly postpone the primary, since this presidential primary is approved and sanctioned by local law.

In a missive, the DPPR affirmed that Rodríguez is "seriously concerned about the welfare of voters." As such, Rodríguez will request that the Presidential Primary Act be amended for the vote to take place on Sunday, April 26.

Otherwise, a second alternative in mind by the leader of the local Democrats is to allow the party to choose the date, in the event the situation caused by COVID-19 could also affect the primary in April.

"This is an unpredictable day-by-day situation that requires constant monitoring of the progress of the disease. Our intention is to keep all options open to ensure the citizen's right to vote," Rodríguez said.

He added that, given the circumstances, he remains in communication with the Puerto Rico Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as with the chairman of the Puerto Rico State Commission on Elections, Juan Dávila Rivera, and Democratic Party Election Commissioner Héctor Sánchez.

The president of the DPPR assured Puerto Rico will hold the presidential primary in one form or another, since the 58 delegates that the island selects for the 2020 Democratic National Convention -more than 30 states or territories of the nation- will be fundamental to the selection of the Democratic presidential nominee for the general elections on November.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and its residents are American citizens. They can hold presidential primaries for both major national parties send delegates to the national conventions, but they cannot vote in the November general election to elect the President while living in the territory; neither do they have U.S. Senators nor voting members in Congress.