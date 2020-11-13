Upon his arrival to La Fortaleza for a meeting with Gov. Wanda Vázquez, Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González warned that the next executive order to address the COVID-19 pandemic would be more restrictive than the one in place.
"[It will] possibly be more restrictive," González told members of the press in the outskirts of the Executive Mansion.
The governor is expected to announce the new executive order today, after her administration has been renewing the same provisions for just over a month.
González recognized a spike in COVID-19 cases on the island, and claimed that there is a need to boost restrictions.
"We are talking about 500 to 600 positive cases a day and 900 deaths in Puerto Rico; an increase in hospital bed use from 350 a day to 550 a day," González said. "There are indicators. Of course there are."
The current executive order, EO 2020-077, was signed on October 16 and it expires today, November 13. Over its course, multiple officials and political candidates have held rallies and celebrations prior and after the Nov. 3 general elections. Even this week, hundreds of poll watchers and residents have congregated on call by certain officials.
It is unclear whether these activities were the mostly likely contributors to the spike in infections, or if businesses played a more prominent role—and if the latter would carry the heaviest burden.
To date, the local Department of Health has reported 40,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 914 deaths since the virus was first detected on the island, around mid-March, nine months ago. This represents roughly 1.27 percent and 0.03 percent of the population, respectively.
- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
