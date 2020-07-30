The tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, the municipal islands Vieques Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands has been discontinued, while Isaias brings rain and strong tropical storm winds to portions of the neighboring Dominican Republic.
The 2:00 p.m. bulletin of the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated that the center of the system was located at latitude 18.9 degrees north and longitude 68.8 degrees west.
Currently, the eye of the system is located about 95 miles from the Dominican Republic and will continue to move over Hispaniola this afternoon. It is expected to be near the southeastern Bahamas late tonight or early Friday.
As indicated by the NHC, a slight weakening is possible while Isaias continues to move, but a strengthening is forecast between Friday afternoon and night.
After passing through the Dominican Republic, the NHC's forecast is that it will continue en route to the state of Florida.
