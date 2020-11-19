Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González said Wednesday that the incoming Pedro Pierluisi administration needs an additional $300 million to help fight the COVID-19 crisis on the island for 2021. In terms of immediate funds needed, this would be $150 million for the first six months of 2021.
He outlined some of the monthly expenses that the Health Department needs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. These include $12 million a month for COVID-19 tests and municipal contract tracing; $4 million specifically for the elderly population; $1.5 million for the Bioportal Dashboard system; $5 million to $6 million for airport and marine port screenings; and $1 million for communication efforts.
“We are hopeful that we will get an extension [from the federal government] for the CARES Act funds,” González said. Such an extension would be needed not only from the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but also from the new Congress that will be installed in January 2021.
During testimony before the Puerto Rico government transition committee, he explained that the Health Department has already allocated more than $420 million for hospitals on the island to fight COVID; $20 million for Remdesivir and other medications; and $40 million for telemedicine.
Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and much of Europe have reported a rise in COVID cases in recent weeks. In Puerto Rico, the Health chief attributed much of the spike to the recent general elections, saying that residents and politicians alike showed “a lack of discipline and responsibility.”
González emphasized that everyone must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands frequently. This is especially important as Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays are approaching, he said.
