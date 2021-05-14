The Puerto Rico National Guard will be administering molecular tests to detect COVID-19 in four of its vaccination centers next Monday, May 17.
“In addition to continuing with the vaccination in support of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, we will be conducting molecular tests on everyone who arrives at our centers. We want to protect the health of Puerto Ricans and it is necessary for each citizen to know their situation regarding COVID-19," said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes.
As reported, the tests will be done drive-in at the Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, in the Marcelo Trujillo Coliseum in Humacao, and Complejo Ferial in Ponce from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In Mayagüez, the tests will be conducted at the Rafael Mangual Coliseum of the University of Puerto Rico's Mayagüez Campus from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
“We cannot lower our guard. Remember that the best way to win this battle against COVID-19 is by knowing our health status and getting vaccinated. We urge citizens to get tested and vaccinated," Reyes stated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Puerto Rico National Guard has been supporting the local Health Department's efforts, from conducting fast virus detections to supporting mass inoculations by establishing eight vaccination centers island-wide.
The molecular (PCR) test is a direct diagnostic test that detects the coronavirus strain in the system and is considered a precise tool to determine if the individual is infected with COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Puerto Rico
According to the local Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard, updated on May 14, there are 251 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, with an accumulated 120,061 since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago.
Between probable cases (antigen test) and suspected cases (serological test) of infection, there are 565 new possible infections, totaling 138,084 accumulated cases. Meanwhile, nine more deaths were reported for a total of 2,421.
As for the vaccination progress, 2,178,797 doses have been administered. Of these, 1,193,447 have been partial vaccinations with the Pfizer and Moderna shots, while 985,350 individuals are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots. Considering that Puerto Rico has just under 3.3 million residents, per the 2020 Census results, roughly 66.31 percent of the population is at least partially vaccinated.
To learn more about the vaccines and their effects or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vacunatepr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.