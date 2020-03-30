The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) is continuing to screen passengers arriving at the island's main airport to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Around 500 citizen-soldiers and airmen of the National Guard are assigned to Terminals A, B and C at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, taking the temperature of every arriving passenger and asking about their health. People with a temperature of 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit or more are referred to the Department of Health for medical evaluation.
Normally, 8,000 to 13,000 people arrive at the airport each day, according to employees of Aerostar, the company that manages the airport facilities.
Aerostar has also invested in thermographic technology, using infrared therman imaging cameras, to screen passengers.
Guard members were evaluated before beginning the operation.
"This process involves a rigorous medical evaluation and consultation with health professionals who have answered our staff's questions and concerns about COVID-19 and its implications," said Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, adjutant general of Puerto Rico.
Medical students from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, Central Caribbean University of Bayamón, Ponce School of Medicine and San Juan Bautista School of Medicine are collaborating with the PRNG in the passenger evaluation process.
"This responsibility is not only of the Puerto Rico National Guard, or the government, but it is also the responsibility of everyone on our island," Reyes said. "We have a population, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, grandparents and grandmothers, who are vulnerable to COVID-19, and we must protect them at all costs.
"This mission is new, unique to our National Guard," he said. "However, our soldiers and airmen have the discipline, professionalism, and commitment to carry out this task and ensure the health and well-being of our citizens."
