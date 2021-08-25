The Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) arrived yesterday in Vieques to collect and transport used tires to support the Health and Natural & Environmental Resources departments, and in compliance with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's executive order to urgently and effectively address the proliferation of used tires on the island.
"Certainly the tire collection process throughout Puerto Rico has been one full of challenges. However, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our citizen-soldiers and airmen, we are fully fulfilling this mission, and arriving in Vieques [yesterday] is an example that we continue to focus on this effort. [Yesterday], we collected about 7,000 tires," said Major General José J. Reyes, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico.
The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials) has identified over 1,500 tire establishments in Puerto Rico, of which 320 have already been impacted, for a total of approximately 800,000 tires collected as of Aug. 24, 2021. The mission has been completed in 10 municipalities and continues in 38 municipalities simultaneously.
"Our staff has responsibly assumed this mission, recognizing the positive impact on the health of our people and the improvement of the quality of life in all sectors," Reyes stated. "This mission is not unique to the Puerto Rico National Guard, it is a responsibility that also includes the municipalities, the [tire establishments], and private companies."
The PRNG will continue this mission until Sept. 30, when Executive Order 2021-055 concludes declaring an environmental emergency on the island and activating the National Guard in support of the DRNA in collecting tires and transporting them to the established recycling centers.
