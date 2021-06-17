The arrival of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the island does not entail changes to the executive order in force until July 4, but health workers remain vigilant about the behavior of the virus.
For the scientific community, the recommendations remain the same: accelerate vaccination, continue testing for coronavirus, and keep track of cases.
Marcos López, research manager of the Public Health Trust - created by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust -, stated that the arrival of this variant cannot be ignored because it has meant a rise of infections in other parts of the world.
"This Delta variant is displacing the Alpha, which is that of England. To be sure, reports say it is more transmissible than the England variant. A month and a half ago, in April, we had a rebound in cases where more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus were registered on the island, which represents the most important rebound in cases in the entire pandemic. So, it's something we have to keep an eye on," he said. "In the United States, this Delta variant arrived and it has been seen that the variant is occupying an important prevalence in the cases that are being established and, at the same time, sequencing in the United States. So, it undoubtedly creates a lot of concern."
The local Health Department reported on Tuesday that they had identified a case of the Delta variant in Puerto Rico. As it was learned yesterday, the infected person is a four-year-old girl who came to visit the island with her grandmother. The agency explained that the grandmother is vaccinated, for which she was not required to test for the coronavirus at the airport.
However, the minor was tested and tested positive for the virus. Then, in a random sample, the Heath Department identified this variant. As indicated, the minor did not present COVID-19 symptoms.
Vaccination is Key
López assured that he would not recommend changing the executive order for COVID-19 in force to respond to this new variant.
"There is no reason for that right now. We have not discussed it in the coalition, but today (yesterday) only eight cases of coronavirus were reported. The vaccination must be continued. Although it is slower in Puerto Rico, this morning (yesterday) it was established that 46 percent of the population is completely vaccinated," he affirmed. “It is slow, but the number of vaccinated people continues to increase. There is no reason for more restrictions, unless we find an activity that requires it when we start to investigate. But right now there's no reason."
José Becerra, chief epidemiology officer of the Health Department, reported that they are following the tract of at least one person who may have been in contact with the minor infected with the Delta variant.
"The girl is asymptomatic, she is very well. The grandmother had no symptoms and the only other contact has been asymptomatic. It is a story of an alert and effective system to detect any variant," he informed. "The minor is still in Puerto Rico, but will soon return with her grandmother (to her place of origin)."
12 variants of the coronavirus have been identified on the island. For the health official, it is not necessary to alter the executive order or restrict activities in public places.
"The best protection against the new variant is to get vaccinated. And we have half of the eligible population vaccinated and in process. We have to give greater emphasis to that, give incentives, promote vaccination in people who have not been vaccinated," Becerra said. “We must counteract this disinformation campaign so that by the end of July we have more than 70 percent of the population vaccinated. That is the best way to prevent this and other variants."
