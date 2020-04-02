Citizen rumors of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that have not been confirmed by the Health Department (HD) have stirred uncertainty among mayors about the reality of this pandemic in Puerto Rico.
The president of the Mayors Association, José "Joe" Román, criticized that the results of the coronavirus tests are being kept within the central state, which interrupts the flow of truthful information. Until yesterday, the HD had confirmed 286 positive cases and 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on the island.
"Here in this country we have gone through similar situations with the Zika and chikungunya [viruses]. Back then, the tests were done in the laboratories in each municipality. Those labs shared information with the [HD] and we had correct information because there was an obligation of labs and hospitals to report to Health, and —when the latter had to issue an opinion regarding statistics— it gave the correct numbers," said Román, mayor of San Lorenzo.
He said, for example, that in his municipality there are two positive cases that the HD has not included in its report.
"I don't know why at the moment they have concentrated everything at the state [government] and have given it control of everything, but when the information is offered to citizens... it is not correct. Mayors are here to help; we are facilitators and we have experienced many critical and emergency situations. We have the experience and we make it available to the state," Román argued.
He explained that he knows of the positive cases in his municipality because he maintains direct communication with hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies, which send him a daily report with the conditions that have been registered with the city council.
First Positive Case in Luquillo
The mayor of Luquillo, Jesús Márquez, announced via Facebook the first case of coronavirus in the municipality, adding that the HD could not detail in which hospital it occurred.
"[Yesterday] I contacted the epidemiologist Edna Ponce, from the Fajardo region, regarding the positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Luquillo. She indicated that the case did not come from any state hospital. Neither from the Luquillo CDT, nor from the Servi-Lab laboratory, according to information provided. This reported case - according to Mrs. Ponce - must be from a private or veteran's hospital, but the [HD] does not have that official information," Márquez said.
Moreover, Ponce Mayor María "Mayita" Meléndez said that by March 31 there had been 219 COVID-19 tests done through the municipality and that they only had 31 results. She said that none of the six positive cases in the Ponce region are residents of that municipality.
She indicated that the results are reported to the HD at the central level and that she has no communication with the agency at the regional level.
"I would like to speak to Secretary Lorenzo González because there must be a head in Health here in the region and that head has not existed for three years," the mayor said.
Meléndez added that she had doubts about the statistics that are publicly disclosed.
Ponce is one of the few municipalities that has created its own task force with 23 doctors to address the situation of coronavirus tests and public health strategies in light of the pandemic.
San Juan Notifies Health Department
Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz informed that all tests that the municipality conducts via drive-thru at the Diagnostic and Treatment Centers (CDTs by its Spanish initials) are notified to the Health Department. By March 31, the capital city had done 695 tests, of which 99 results were obtained and 596 are pending.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL attempted to reach Cruz to discuss the situation in San Juan, where most of the COVID-19 cases on the island have been reported, but the mayor could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.