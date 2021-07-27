Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado announced that starting tomorrow, July 28, people must use masks in closed spaces even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Speaking at a press conference, Mellado said that tomorrow the agency will "reinstate the use, the order to use the mask in all enclosed spaces, without distinction of people." The secretary underscored that the same sanctions that were established in the past will apply to those who refuse to use them, including fines to businesses that don't enforce their use.
The measure coincides with the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to use masks in high-risk zones. Earlier today, the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Meanwhile, Chief Epidemiology Officer José Becerra stressed that "it is young people, especially the 20 to 29-year-old group," who are primarily responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico. "Community transmission is increasing," Becerra said, explaining that the Mayagüez region experiences the highest incidence rate.
COVID-19 in Puerto Rico
According to the Health Department's official COVID-19 dashboard, 2,138,000 molecular tests have been administered to detect the virus. Of those, only 125,614 have come back with positive results (5.88 percent of all tests), while 2,569 have reportedly died from COVID-19. These numbers include data compiled since March 2020, when the virus was first detected on the island.
The U.S. Census Bureau revealed, per the 2020 Census, that there are 3,285,874 residents in Puerto Rico. In other words, only 3.82 percent of the population has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, while 2.05 percent of those cases have resulted in death, or 0.08 percent of the total population.
Regarding the island's inoculation progress, 74.8 percent (2,131,883) of all eligible individuals (2,848,293) have received at least one shot, and 65.3 percent (1,859,931) have been fully vaccinated.
Most people who have received the vaccine are within the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups. As for the island's young adults, whom are now being blamed for the rise in infections, 393,535 individuals between the ages of 16 to 29 have received at least one shot.
