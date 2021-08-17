State Secretary-designate Omar Marrero announced that the government of Puerto Rico will support the Puerto Rican Solidarity Alliance and the Haiti Stands Up Foundation to assist the neighboring country after the earthquakes that occurred last Saturday.

Marrero said that on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a collection center will be established at the Navy Frontier dock in Puerta de Tierra, San Juan. The humanitarian aid collection center will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., seven days a week.

In this facility, both non-profit organizations will primarily collect clothing and shoes for boys and girls, diapers, sheets, cots, and tents.

In addition, citizens are asked to bring dry and canned foods, which do not expire in the coming weeks. Other items that will be received will be masks, antibacterial wet towels, hand sanitizers, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, bandages, gauze and other first aid items.

Moreover, citizens will be able to donate medications such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, triple antibiotics, over-the-counter medications for allergy and stomach diseases, oral rehydration serums, multivitamins, and nutritional supplements for children and adults.

"This morning, we held a meeting with various government agencies such as the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Ports Authority to centralize humanitarian aid together with the Puerto Rican Solidarity Alliance and the Haiti Stands Up Foundation, entities with which we have made an alliance to help our brothers and sisters in Haiti in this stage of the emergency," Marrero said.

He indicated that as part of the United States humanitarian aid operation, members of the National Guard will participate in the immediate response within the next 24 hours to work on medical assistance and damage assessment missions.

In addition, efforts are being coordinated for the eventual transportation of the aid received in the collection centers, which will be established by the Puerto Rican Solidarity Alliance throughout the island.

"We are prepared to fulfill our humanitarian responsibility towards our Caribbean brothers in their time of need. Twenty citizen-soldiers specialists in aviation will be mobilizing to Haiti to assist and carry out search and rescue operations, medical transport, and aerial reconnaissance and evaluation of the damage caused by the earthquake," said the Adjutant General of the National Guard of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes.

He specified that “although the mobilization occurs in the middle of the hurricane season in the Caribbean and we are part of the response to emergencies on the island, even so, we have enough equipment and personnel to continue fulfilling our responsibility to Puerto Rico."

"The Haiti Stands Up Foundation is working in collaboration with the government of Puerto Rico to bring a group of 12 doctors and medical personnel as of Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021, to the Jeremie area, one of the most affected . Haiti Stands Up has been traveling to Haiti for more than 11 years, and today reaffirms that commitment to this group of orthopedic surgeons, surgeons, and medical support staff," said Brenda González Santini, president of the foundation.

Dr. Jesús Alvelo Santiago, president of the Puerto Rican Solidarity Alliance and the Medics To the Rescue Alliance, called on Puerto Ricans to donate these items, which will be delivered in the areas most affected by the earthquakes.

"We will work hard to help you get where you need to go. Our enrollment has served our brothers and sisters in Haiti since 1996. This effort will help stabilize hospitals in the affected regions, using our doctors and collected supplies," Alvelo said.

Senate Launches Initiative

Under the slogan "Senate in Solidarity with Haiti," the president of that legislative body, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, announced the creation of a collection center to help the thousands of citizens affected by the earthquake.

"Puerto Rico has always extended its hand to help our brothers in times of greatest need. Haiti was devastated by an earthquake that has killed more than 1,400 people and injured 6,900. From the Senate, we will do everything possible to help our Haitian brothers, and as part of that effort we have established a collection center to collect supplies and essential item," Dalmau stated.

"Senate in Solidarity with Haiti" frames the purpose of aid that is urgent at this time in the country, where at least 37,000 homes were destroyed. The essential items, which will be collected until Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, include medical supplies, personal items, non-perishable food and pet food, among others.

"I thank the employees of the Legislative Assembly for their solidarity and for showing their human qualities by being part of this important effort," the Senate president said.

The humanitarian aid that will be sent to Haiti represents the first of other Senate initiatives that will be being developed to cooperate in these times of need faced by the residents of that country.

Donations will be collected through the Senate Office of Protocol and Activities, and will subsequently be sent to Haiti. People who are interested in making a donation can contact said office through (787)724-2030 ext. 4015.