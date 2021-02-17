The Puerto Rico Health Department reported that there is one person on the island confirmed to be infected with the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom —known as B117—, and two other cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, health professionals at the Ponce Health Sciences University —whose initial investigation detected the first coronavirus case in Puerto Rico— are working to confirm if there are other strains on the island.

Until early this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed the existence of 1,173 cases of the B117 virus variant in 40 U.S. states and jurisdictions.

"The emerging variants that the CDC is monitoring closely have mutations in the genoma of the virus that alter the characteristics and make the virus behave differently, which concerns public health," the CDC warned. "Cases of the disease are more severe; it spreads more easily between humans, requires different treatments, and changes the effectiveness of current vaccines."

The federal agency's website states that "it is important to understand that genetic mutations were expected to occur and that some variants can spread and become predominant while others disappear." In the U.S. mainland, variant B135 has also been identified, with 17 cases in eight states; and P1, with three cases in two states.

Carlos Mellado, the designated Health secretary of Puerto Rico, confirmed yesterday that there is a woman hospitalized with the B117 variant on the island. However, he did not disclose the hospital or municipality where the patient resides.

Two other cases are under scrutiny and, according to Mellado, no other case has been identified. This positive case arrived to the island in December from Europe on a trip that made a stopover in the United States.

B117 has been identified by health authorities as the most contagious COVID-19 variant since the pandemic was declared on March 2020.

"For the peace of mind of the people, first —genomically speaking— we can be different and that perhaps influences the behavior of the variant. It is something that is being studied. This was sent to the CDC so they could sequence it there," Mellado said at a press conference at La Fortaleza after a meeting with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

Three Samples Being Analyzed

Dr. Kenira Thompson, VP of Research at the Ponce Health Sciences University, explained that they are analyzing three other samples that could potentially carry the U.K. variant. At least one of the samples was collected in November last year.

"We have three samples that we are evaluating. We understand that the CDC has received samples from the Department of Health and they have a few, we even share part of the samples to - from multiple angles - have more accurate confirmation and communicate. I hope that by the end of this week or the beginning of the next we can have the confirmation," the researcher told EL VOCERO, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL's sister publication.

Although the Health Department is responsible for tracking cases and contacts, Thompson ruled out that the cases they are assessing are related to the one that was already confirmed by the agency because they were collected from earlier dates.

"From what I heard, the secretary referred to a patient who traveled in January. So, we might think that this sample is unrelated. We do not have the contact tracing data of the patients, but we understand that in due course Health will be working on these traces to make a more accurate analysis," she stated.

Regarding the patient who tested positive to the B117 strain, Mellado reported that she is a woman "in her 50s who had no major complications. She has responded well to treatment. She was hospitalized. Analysis of the patient's environment was done and there was no significant increase in cases around her. The two people who were in contact, they were tested and it is being sent to sequence to see if they are indeed positive for the variant or not."

He informed that the woman is a Puerto Rican living in Europe who visited the island over the holiday season.

"She is at a hospital in the metropolitan region. The important thing is that the people understand that there has not been a pattern of increases that draws our attention. We just identify it. The PCR (molecular test) measures three proteins. If it does not measure one of the three -which is the antenna or spike of the coronavirus- we know that it is a different configuration. Then you have to sequence the genomic component to determine what type of change exists," Mellado explained.

Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, executive director of the Puerto Rico Health Trust, asserted that the confirmation of this strain implies that prevention measures and contact tracing must carry on.

"As has been shown in England, this variant has a higher transmission. It has been seen that by having greater transmission, there is a little more mortality and it rises by 30 percent. So we have to keep protecting ourselves," Rodríguez stated. "This hasn't ended. We have seen other regions that, when this variant takes over, a resurgence of infected people occurs and we must be vigilant and continue to protect ourselves."

Stand By Vaccination Process

Moreover, both Gov. Pierluisi and Mellado defended the inoculation process already in place, and explained the inconsistency between the number of vaccines that have reached Puerto Rico and the amount that has been reported as administered.

Likewise, Mellado assured that complaints that people have been vaccinated outside of the order established by the agency will be investigated, but insisted that he cannot apply sanctions if it occurred before the administrative order was issued with the new vaccination rules.

As informed, the Health Department has issued five fines over noncompliance with the administrative order.

Asked if minors had been vaccinated -considering that the vaccines had not been approved for this demographic-, the designated secretary said that the agency has several special needs minors under custody who may have been vaccinated.

“If you go to the freezers, we have almost 90,000 deep-frozen vaccines. If the first dose arrives Tuesday or Wednesday and the second dose arrives Wednesday or Thursday, as there is no vaccination activity on the weekend, we cannot deliver the vaccine," Mellado explained. "There are vaccines from the activities of the National Guard, which yesterday (Monday) did not have any."

He recalled that the process of reporting administered vaccines may be slower and that there are now vaccines that go directly to places like Walgreens pharmacies that do not go through the Health Department or the National Guard.

“We have 74,000 recent vaccination records that we are entering. We are creating a group to be able to enter these numbers and they are going to see that those numbers are going to increase," said Mellado. "Vaccine that arrives, vaccine that we have to give because if we don't do that, the vaccine will be damaged and that is not what has happened in Puerto Rico."