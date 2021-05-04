In order to identify and select specialized professional talent to work in recovery programs under CDBG-DR funds, Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez Rodríguez announced the availability of over 200 jobs and an upcoming job fair to fill all vacancies.
"As part of our commitment to streamline the island's recovery process, we are seeking to accelerate the recruitment of professionals in specialized areas. After we achieve the release of restrictions on access to funds by the federal government, the next step is to identify all the personnel that will join our team to continue the reconstruction of Puerto Rico. We are confident that the more than 200 places will be filled by Puerto Ricans eager to work for our island," Rodríguez said.
The opportunities available to specialized professionals span the fields of procurement, architecture, environmental science, purchasing, communications, finance, engineering, legal, planning, health, secretarial, occupational safety, and information systems, among others.
To hold the fair, the agency designed an appointment system that will respect health recommendations to guarantee social distancing and avoid crowds.
From May 7 to 14, at the facilities of the Housing Department in Avenida Barbosa, interested persons, previously registered, will be received to carry out an initial interview with personnel from each area.
Those interested may visit www.BuscamosGenteComoTu.com to learn about the professional areas available and register the one that interests them in that same portal, separating the date and time of the meeting. To validate the appointments, interested persons must send their resume to the link provided in the confirmation email.
In order to meet the requirements of the state and federal government, all interested parties will be required to submit a variety of required documents that will directly respond to the competencies and experiences described in their resume.
Rodríguez added that —as part of compliance with the administrative process for the recruitment of new personnel— the agency will only consider those who meet the requirements of the position, evidenced by the original labor and academic certifications, added to the work and study experience required by each position.
