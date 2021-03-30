The executive president of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association Jaime Plá Cortés, voiced concern over the number of hospitalizations registered recently concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"It is necessary that we return to the issue of pandemic security for citizens because the numbers that reflect patients who have had to be hospitalized with the diagnosis of COVID-19 are increasing. The general census that we had two weeks ago reflected about 134 patients; however, to date we have 213 cases, which indicates a dangerous increase. These almost 80 new patients reflect a significant increase that places us on an alert so that the public understands that they must refrain from meeting or going to places where large numbers of public gather," he stated.
He publicly requested the population to assume preventive measures, as recommended by the Puerto Rico Health Department.
"It really worries me that people are not taking care of themselves, something that could lead to a rebound in the pandemic, causing hospitals to increase the number of COVID patients. If the people do not observe the government's measures and orders, the next step will be to take drastic measures again. We have noticed that fewer diagnostic tests are being done, we are not maintaining the recommended distance; above all, sanitary measures must be practiced at all times to prevent the pandemic. We are in a process that has not ended," Plá said.
Call for Civilian Responsibility
Plá asked citizens to be prudent in the way and manner that they use their free time this Easter. Most especially, he asked businesses to remember to maintain the regulatory measures and the application of the COVID-19 protocols that are maintained in EO 2021-019 signed by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
"We do not want infections to increase at Easter. Hospitals in Puerto Rico are concerned about any lack of control of the pandemic. A rebound in it puts great pressure on hospitals and their medical staff, which is known to have had a large amount of work treating thousands of COVID patients for more than a year," he underscored.
COVID-19 Numbers in Puerto Rico
The March 30 data shared by the Puerto Rico Health Department's online coronavirus tracking platform reveals that there are 333 new confirmed cases and 97,615 accumulated cases since the pandemic began last year.
Meanwhile, 201 adults are occupying hospital beds for COVID-19 and 39 others are in intensive care units (ICUs) with the virus. Regarding children, 18 are occupying hospital beds over COVID-19. These are the numbers of available hospital beds and ICUs:
- 3,024 beds for adults
- 220 ICUs
- 865 beds for children
- 54 pediatric ICUs
Moreover, 26 adults are connected to ventilators as a result of the coronavirus, and no children. There are currently 928 ventilators for adults and 118 pediatric ventilators available.
Regarding the inoculation progress, 964,041 doses have been administered. Specifically, 618,197 people have received at least one dose and 345,844 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor recently announced that in this new phase of the vaccination process, adults aged 35-49 with chronic illnesses may get vaccinated, as well as everyone 50 and older and people from select professions.
Click here to learn more about Puerto Rico's vaccination plan.
