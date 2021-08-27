In light of the uptick of COVID-19 cases on the island, Puerto Rio Health Secretary Carlos Mellado underscored that new restrictions will come to address this rise in infections.
"Unfortunately there are people who do not want to be vaccinated, who refuse to put on a mask and who do not believe in COVID," Mellado stated. He added that on Monday, Aug. 30, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will announce his decision on new restrictions via executive order.
Although he did not specify what those restrictions could be, Mellado said that he has already made several recommendations to Pierluisi. "On Monday, the governor will make the decision," the secretary said in a press conference. "The governor's decision is based on recommendations from the Scientific Coalition and the Department [of Health]."
Once again, he urged the general population to receive the COVID-19 jab, which, in Puerto Rico, comes in the form of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna's vaccines. Yesterday, the official indicated that the virus is at community transmission levels on the island, as well as in the U.S. mainland and in other parts of the world.
"The contagions continue to increase and we cannot allow the health system to collapse. We need everyone to do their part to control this virus, otherwise, there will be no alternative but to implement new restrictions," he warned.
Mellado made these statements after this week Puerto Rico again reached the maximum record of deaths reported in a single day, with 20 deaths.
Today, the agency reported 18 additional deaths from COVID-19, reportedly, of which 10 are under 60 years old. Thus, the death toll has reached 2,804 since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Department.
COVID-19 in Puerto Rico
Per the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard, 80.9 percent of the eligible population (12 years or older) has received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Of these, 69.9 percent have received the full doses. It was initially estimated that the island would achieve herd immunity with 70 percent of the population inoculated.
Meanwhile, 393 new cases were confirmed in the latest update, out of 4,851 molecular tests conducted. This indicates a positivity rate of 8.1 percent, well below the 11.23 percent claimed by the agency in its own dashboard. In fact, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL has reported multiple instances in the past weeks in which the positivity rate is deemed higher than what the number of confirmed cases versus molecular tests performed suggest.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calculating the positivity rate is as simple as dividing the number of infections versus total tests performed and multiplying by 100. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL has put this exercise into practice and reached lower percentages than the Health Department's official numbers on several occasions. Since early August, the agency has continuously reported two-digit numbers concerning the positivity rate, even when these have been below 10 percent.
On another hand, the dashboard does not provide insight into the severity of the symptoms afflicting new positives, or if these show any symptoms at all. It is also unclear how many of the individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 had pre-existing respiratory, immunological or cardiovascular conditions that would naturally worsen with the virus. For instance, a March 2021 study by the CDC indicated that 78 percent of people hospitalized for the virus were overweight or obese.
Overall, Puerto Rico has reported 140,130 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic on the island in mid-March 2020. The 2020 Census revealed that the island has a population of 3,285,874, which means that roughly 4.26 percent of residents has been infected - although this number could be lower if some of these were repeat cases. All in all, 2,646,441 molecular tests have been carried out, showcasing an overall positivity rate of 5.3 percent.
