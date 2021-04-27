The Puerto Rico Health Department has already implemented several changes in the digital portal in which travelers must submit their declaration upon arrival on the island, including the website where they must pay the fine of $300 for not presenting the molecular test of COVID-19 within a period of 48 hours after their arrival.
The new restrictions come into effect tomorrow.
Miriam Ramos, epidemiologist in charge of the Epidemiological Surveillance System of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, reported that “different components are working simultaneously on the traveler's statement. Everything stays in the same link and has several additional benefits to the current version. This new platform allows the person to upload the results of the [molecular] test on the same platform."
The portal for traveler's is www.travelsafe.pr.gov.
"This new version creates a traveler's account, that when they go on a trip again, the information is already saved and they do not have to fill in the data again," Ramos added.
Ramos had indicated that currently, 52 percent of passengers arriving on the island do not submit the negative test for COVID-19.
The new administrative order (2021-499), signed by Health Secretary-designate Carlos Mellado, joins other government efforts to stop the entry of travelers infected with COVID-19 and lower the positivity rate, which has increased in recent weeks despite vaccination efforts.
The order also covers all passengers arriving at the Mercedita International Airport, in Ponce; the Rafael Hernández International Airport, in Aguadilla, or to any other airport in Puerto Rico on a flight from any U.S. jurisdiction or any other destination.
Referral for Testing
For those who arrive without a negative test result for the virus, a referral will be offered so that they can immediately coordinate with a laboratory.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked about the logistics of collecting the penalty, and Ramos explained that “there is a 48-hour waiver for people to take the tests. If the traveler defaults, that fine is issued. A portal has been provided for the payment of mask fines... On that same website (multas.salud.pr), the person can access and issue the payment. They can also go to the corresponding collectives because the (fine) number is attached to the travel declaration."
The Health Department's Investigations Office would start working on the cases of people who do not comply with these provisions.
Regarding the personnel assigned to enforce the new measures, Ramos indicated that the resources for these tasks have been "redistributed" at the airports.
Travelers from Orlando
Ramos reported that travelers who have participated in urban music festivals in Orlando must comply with the established provisions and keep quarantine.
There will be no additional control for travelers from this city in the state of Florida.
"The call is that, for their own benefit, and that of their relatives, to carry out the tests and not to have contact with their relatives until the test has been carried out," the epidemiologist asserted.
