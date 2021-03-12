In an effort to continue streamlining the vaccination process in Puerto Rico, the designated secretary of the P.R. Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, announced the massive inoculation of 15,000 people under the “One Shot” initiative with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in several municipalities of the island.

The new route joins the VacuTour, which will continue visiting the 78 municipalities on the island to inoculate the entire population.

The “One Shot” route began today at the Gelito Ortega de Naranjito Sports Complex, where 1,500 people will be vaccinated. The initiative has the collaboration of the National Guard of Puerto Rico (NGPR) and the Coalition for Immunization and Health Promotion (Voces).

"We are making steady progress in vaccinating in Puerto Rico. With the arrival of more vaccines, we will be able to serve vulnerable populations more quickly and make way for other groups. The vaccine will allow us to protect more Puerto Ricans, especially those at risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus," Mellado said.

Vaccination activities will continue on Wednesday, March 17, when 3,000 people will be served in the municipality of Fajardo; and on Friday, March 19, in the municipality of Corozal, with 1,500 doses. Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 20, simultaneous vaccinations will be held in the municipalities of Carolina, Arecibo and Ponce, with 3,000 vaccines for each location. In the events, people with appointments will be vaccinated.

Naranjito Mayor Orlando Ortiz thanked the Health Department, the National Guard, and Voces for their collaboration and effort in holding the first “One Shot” inoculation event in his town.

“I am very grateful to the level of seriousness of the people of Naranjite in wanting to be vaccinated. Once again, I am very satisfied with the response of the town of Naranjito and pleased with the support for the execution of the logistics of the event," he said.

Moreover, NGPR General Adjutant José J. Reyes assured that “we continue our war against COVID-19 to safeguard the health and life of all Puerto Ricans. The VacuTour initiative offers us an additional vehicle to protect the people and helps us maximize vaccination efforts throughout the island."

"The task of the National Guard of Puerto Rico continues to be the logistics and operational control of the vaccination area. We are reaching the municipalities directly, seeking to vaccinate the largest number of citizens so that we can return to the activities that have been limited by the pandemic," he added.

Voces Founder Lilliam Rodríguez Capó affirmed that "the experience of Voces together with the experience of the National Guard guarantees the efficiency and agility with which the VacuTour 'One Shot' is handled, which the Department of Health has programmed in order to reach this 50+ population with chronic diseases. We are very excited to begin this stage and to know that we continue to advance to achieve herd immunity."

Today the new Administrative Order 2021-487 comes into force, which allows the vaccination of adults over 50 years of age with chronic conditions that increase the risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. People can obtain information and request an appointment through the portal https://www.protegetevacunate.com.